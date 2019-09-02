Bicycle motocross operator hopes to repair track

A new volunteer track operator of a bicycle motocross park in Bennington hopes the course can be repaired and reopened for the next summer season.

Andre-Anne Chenaille tells the Bennington Banner that the Catamount BMX track, the only one of its kind in Vermont, is overgrown because it hasn't been used or maintained. She says the starting hill also is partly collapsed and may need to be rebuilt.

The 24-year-old from Bennington says she is in the "early stages" of a fundraising campaign.

She says she plans to focus on recruiting new riders by holding clinics at the start of next year's season in May. She believes a refurbished track would bring people to Bennington.

The previous track operator didn't have enough time to dedicate to the course.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)