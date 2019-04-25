Bicyclists asked to avoid muddy Adirondack trails

You're going to have to wait a little bit longer to go mountain biking in parts of the Adirondacks.

Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation urged bikers to avoid trails and closed seasonal access roads until the trails have dried and hardened.

Wet and muddy trails are easily rutted and damaged when used.

The DEC asks bikers to help protect the trails, natural resources and surrounding habitats by checking trail conditions and advisories, and avoiding all wet, muddy trails.