Biden hits the campaign trail in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made his first campaign visit to New Hampshire Monday. New Hampshire, of course, is the first-in-the-nation primary state.

The former vice president said he is more optimistic about America's prospects than he has ever been before.

As part of his 2020 presidential campaign rally in Hampton, Biden spoke about health care, education and revitalizing the economy, and said he refuses to postpone America's opportunity to own the 21st century.

"Just remember who we are. This is the United States of America. Anything we set our mind to we have never failed to accomplish," Biden said.

Biden said the Trump Administration must end so that America can recognize who it is, and will continue in a role as a global leader.