Biden makes his final pitch to New Hampshire voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he's the best-positioned Democratic candidate to beat President Donald Trump in November. But if he doesn't put together a strong showing soon, his run could be over before the end of the month.

Biden spent the day scrambling from one event to the next trying to convince voters of all political persuasions that he's the man for the job.

Our Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura is in New Hampshire covering the primary for us. He sat down with Biden briefly on Monday to discuss Biden's closing argument before New Hampshire voters render their verdict on Tuesday. Watch the video to hear what Biden had to say.

This year's Democratic primary is likely to lean more moderate than 2016's. That's because without a real race for the Republican nomination, independents are expected to vote on the Democratic ticket Tuesday.