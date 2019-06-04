Biden making stops in New Hampshire Tuesday

Former Vice-President and democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden is making stops in the Granite State Tuesday.

Biden made a noontime speech in Berlin at the Main Street Auditorium.

He spoke with those attending the meeting about his new climate proposal released Tuesday.

He says the $5 trillion-plus proposal would lead the U.S. to net zero emission of carbon pollution by 2050. It calls for $1.7 trillion in federal spending over 10 years, with the rest of the investments coming from the private sector. Biden proposes covering the taxpayer costs by repealing the corporate tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed in 2017, while eliminating existing subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.

"Science tells us that how we act or fail to act in the next 12 years will determine the very livability of our planet," Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "That's why I'm calling for a clean energy revolution to confront this crisis and do what America does best - solve big problems with big ideas."

The latest CNN poll Tuesday shows Biden as the top pick among Democrats and Democratic leaning registered voters with 32 percent. Senator Bernie Sanders is in second with 18 percent, followed by California Senator Kamala Harris at 8 percent.

Biden will also be stopping in Plymouth and Concord.

