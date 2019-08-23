Biden pitches health care plans to New Hampshire voters

New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is still months away but presidential hopefuls continue to flock to the Granite State.

That includes former Vice President Joe Biden who held a town hall event on the campus of Dartmouth College Friday afternoon. Our Adam Sullivan caught up with Biden on the campaign trail.

Biden has consistently led the field of Democrats in the polls since announcing his run. But in order for him to be successful during the primary in New Hampshire, he will need to win over younger voters. That is exactly what he was trying to do at Dartmouth.

The town hall event focused on health care. And it comes as the large Democratic field works to differentiate themselves from the pack.

Biden says he wants to build on the Affordable Care Act to include a public option. He does not support other candidates' plan to scrap it altogether and start over.

"There's a lot of people running in our party who are good people who want to get rid of Obamacare and start with something new. I'm not for that," Biden said. "My health care plan lays out in detail how we can protect and build on Obamacare and make sure that every American, every American has a quality, affordable health care option."

Of course, Biden was at President Obama's side when the Affordable Care Act was put into place.

President Trump ran on repealing Obamacare.

This year on the campaign trail, Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been pushing a Medicare for All plan. We asked voters what they think.

"I think it is a very important issue right now. I'm still under my parents care but as I get older and graduate, that will be a big issue for me. For me, the biggest issue is climate change with the forest fires in the Amazon," said Julia Snodgrass of the Class of 2021.

"The Affordable Care Act is one of the most substantial gains of the Democratic Party of my lifetime. That is something we should keep working toward. I don't know if I agree with some of the candidates who are advocating single-payer systems but I do think it is going to be a pretty hot button issue," said Daniel Cramer, a junior.

"At this point in my life, I haven't had to deal with it at all. I haven't started working. I'm still on my parents' plan but I think it is an important issue for a lot of Americans," said Cooper Harrison, a sophomore.

Biden headed on to Croydon, New Hampshire, for a Friday evening campaign event. Then he's off to Keene Saturday.

Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is also campaigning in New Hampshire this weekend. He will host a town hall event at Dartmouth Saturday night.