Biden to visit Vermont next month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Presidential candidate Joe Biden is reportedly planning a visit to Vermont.
The Vermont Democratic Party's communications director tweeted on Friday that Biden will be in Vermont on Nov. 9. No other details of the visit were announced.
The last time Biden made a campaign stop in Vermont was in 2016 while he was vice president. He attended a private fundraiser for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton a few weeks before Election Day. Biden also visited Vermont last year as part of a book tour.