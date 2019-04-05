Big Burlington donations to help youth arts and recreation programs

More Burlington families will be able to send their kids to city arts and recreation programs thanks to a big donation.

The Pomerleau Foundation presented a $25,000 check to the city Friday morning at the former St. Joseph School in the Old North End. The annual gift will create the Pomerleau Family Children's Recreation Fund.

It marks one year since Tony Pomerleau died and his son, Ernie Pomerleau, says it is the perfect way to honor his father's legacy. "We're giving back to a community that has given us a lot. And that was Dad's motto. And so to watch the opportunity of so many children to be able to participate in programs that they otherwise would not, I can't think of a better way to say remember him," he said.

And Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the city will help make sure children from lower-income families get the same opportunities to enjoy city programs. "For the paid programming, it's a different story. It's much less inclusive, the results there. So this is going to help break that down and make sure that all of the city's programming is open to all of our kids," he said.

That wasn't the only big donation for the city. Last night, the Champlain Housing Trust announced that Trey and Dominique Pecor donated half-a-million dollars to the Old North End Community Center campaign. That leaves just $200,000 left to raise to make the rest of the needed upgrades to turn the former St Joseph's School into a community space.

