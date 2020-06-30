Big E fair cancelled due to pandemic

The Big E Fair will be canceled this year in the interest of safety.

The event was scheduled to be held September 18 through October 4. Around 1.6 million people usually attend.

Organizers said staff spent months trying to figure out a way to save the fair, but say it would not be the same.

Officials say anyone who had purchased tickets for the Zach Williams concert on September. 20 will be refunded in full by the Big E box office.

This is not the first time that the event has been called off in its 104-year history. The fair was put on hold during both world wars, officials said.