Big Prevost bus contract to bring jobs to NY's North Country

A big bus order has local leaders celebrating in New York's North Country.

Prevost won two contracts with the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority. That means the company will be responsible for up to 330 buses.

We're told the deal creates 40 jobs in the Plattsburgh area and is the largest contract in the company's history.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says this will bring activity to the Plattsburgh area.

"This will bring significant economic activity to the Plattsburgh area, and I am proud to continue to be an outspoken advocate for business initiatives that will have positive impacts, much like this one," said Stefanik in a statement.

And Assemblyman Billy Jones says the deal is good for the residents of the North Country.

"This deal is a tremendous victory for the hardworking residents of the North Country, bringing 40 new jobs to the Plattsburgh area that will help support our families and boost our regional economy."