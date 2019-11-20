Big ag sale: Is there a market for a $23M dairy farm in Vermont

It's no secret that the dairy industry has been struggling over the last decade or so over low milk prices, and here in Vermont that has resulted in the consolidation of a number of smaller farms.

Courtesy: Seven Days/The Dubois Farm

The Dubois Farm, a large dairy operation in Addison County, has been on the market for nearly a year, which now raises concerns about problems with the larger dairy operations in the state.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Day's Molly Walsh, who wrote about the story in this week's issue.