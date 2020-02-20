Big boost for internship programs at UVM

As Vermont faces demographic challenges, the state is boosting internship programs to try to keep young people from leaving.

The University of Vermont received part of a statewide grant. The school will use that money and some of its own to invest $75,000 into its internship program for this upcoming summer. That will help 25-30 students receive about $3,000 during an unpaid or underpaid internship.

School officials say they hope internships lead to jobs and students staying in Vermont.

"I think part of what we should be doing is helping to support the state and its economy and this is one way to convince students there are jobs there, jobs that they can be really successful in and these internships will give them that exposure," said Williams Falls, the dean of the UVM College of Arts and Sciences.

"I feel so fortunate to be able to stay in Vermont after spending four years at UVM. And I think as students, we feel like spending four years of college here, we begin to grow roots. And so I'm happy to be able to ground myself here with this job opportunity thanks to my internship," said Eliana Fox, a UVM graduate.

The UVM College of Arts and Sciences says the number of students in internships has doubled in the last two years to more than 400.