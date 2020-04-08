Big box stores making changes nationwide

More changes in big box stores in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Stores like Walmart and Target have yellow tape up to block off aisles with non-essential items. They're also limiting the number of people allowed in the store at once and closing some entrances.

In a statement to WCAX News, Walmart's senior media relations manager Casey Staheli says they began implementing these changes last Saturday. He says no more than five customers for each one-thousand square feet can be in the store at one given time and associates are letting people in one-by-one at a single-entry door.

"To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning," said Staheli.

Some Walmart shoppers feel overwhelmed by the changes.

"It’s kind of an inconvenience because if you need something and you can’t get it, you know I mean it’s kind of hard because you have to go somewhere else," said Sue Keppler.

Businesses that have implemented these in-store changes are starting to offer their products online for pick up or delivery. Keppler says she doesn’t have a credit card so she can’t do that. She says shopping elsewhere has been tough.

“It’s not the same because they’re a lot cheaper here and inexpensive and I am on a fixed income so it’s harder for me to get the other stuff," she said.

But some shoppers think it’s worth it to be a little inconvenienced if it means saving lives.

"They’re doing that to protect us because there’s the coronavirus going around," said Rodrick Kiesse.

Rodrick Kiesse says he was planning to buy a TV from Walmart until he saw they were blocked off. He’s glad the electronics can’t be purchased or returned.

"You never know who touched that, you know? You might touch it and then you get infected," he said. "They’re doing a good job to wear gloves and a mask. Helping people be safe. We appreciate that. They’re doing a good job.”

Staheli says the Walmart operations team will continue seeking advice from medical experts, associates, and customers and consider how they can 'best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus.'