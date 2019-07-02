Big business to Supreme Court: Defend LGBTQ people from bias

More than 200 corporations have signed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal civil rights law bans job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The brief was announced Tuesday by a coalition of five LGBTQ rights groups.

It is being submitted to the Supreme Court this week ahead of oral arguments before the justices this fall on three cases that may determine whether gays, lesbians and transgender people are protected from discrimination by existing federal civil rights laws.

The cases are from New York, Michigan and Georgia.

Among the 206 corporations endorsing the brief are Amazon, American Airlines, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Domino's Pizza, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Microsoft, Nike, Starbucks, Viacom, the Walt Disney Co. and Xerox.

Two Major League Baseball teams, the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays, are among the group.

