Big expansion plans brewing in small city of Winooski

Major expansions are underway in one of Vermont's smallest cities. Winooski has seen a boom in businesses, housing and hotels. Our Dom Amato takes a closer look at what this year brought and what next year has to offer.

It's no secret Vermont is known for its craft beers, and among a couple of major projects happening in Winooski, is the growth of a brewery.

"The best beer I had was in Vermont," said Mike Lamarca of West Boylston, Massachusetts.

Mike and Gretchen Lamarca made the trip from outside Boston just to pick up Vermont beer. Their first stop: Four Quarters Brewing in Winooski.

"We have friends who travel here and get beer and bring it back to us, so we've had the beer before which was why it convinced us to make the five-hour drive," Gretchen Lamarca said.

Due to its popularity and growth, the brewery is expanding and moving into the old Key Bank building outside the traffic circle on Main Street. They're set to open in about six months.

"There's been a lot of momentum in Winooski over the last year," said Heather Carrington, Winooski's community and economic development officer.

Carrington says while the city has been growing for a few years, things have picked up lately.

"From El Cortijo to Vermont PBS bringing their headquarters to Winooski, there's a broad range of new businesses that have come in," she said.

That includes a second location of Burlington arcade bar the Archives which could open by February.

"So, I think that will draw new vitality to our downtown, as well," Carrington said.

New housing there is either fully rented or almost complete and filling up. There are also proposals for hotels and a parking garage. The Vermont Energy Investment Corporation, which employs more than 200 people, is set to move into a brand new building.

But what does that mean about taxes for residents?

"It'll broaden our tax base, so it will keep taxes low for people," Carrington said. "So, having more people to spread that tax burden over helps to keep everyone's taxes lower."

With two new bars opening in 2020, we asked Winooski police what they think. Lt. Justin Huizenga said they're not concerned and have had few issues with Winooski's bar scene in the past.