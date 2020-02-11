Big question as Weinstein trial winds down: Will he testify?

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are set to rest their defense case Tuesday, but not before answering the big question looming over his New York City rape trial: Will he take the risk of testifying?

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

So far, Weinstein’s lawyers say he hasn’t signaled he’ll roll the dice. His last chance to declare his testimony comes Tuesday.

As he left court Monday, the once-powerful Hollywood boss declined to answer a reporter who asked if he was going to take the stand.

Doing so could be risky because prosecutors would be able to grill Weinstein on cross-examination about heinous allegations that jurors already heard about in vivid detail from six of his accusers.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex in 2006 on another woman.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

