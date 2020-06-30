Big send-off for retiring Montpelier police chief

There was a big send-off on Tuesday for the retiring chief of police in Montpelier.

"I was certainly not expecting anything like this!" Chief Anthony Facos said.

Police officers and emergency response professionals from agencies in Washington County, the state and even federal law enforcement were on hand to honor Facos.

Tuesday was the last day on the job for the retiring Montpelier chief of police.

His retirement comes during a time of transition of fairness and equality all across the country. He says law enforcement everywhere still has a lot of work to do.

"For all the men and women in Vermont that wear the uniform have pride in what we do. We all took an oath to serve our communities. What we're looking at, we're at a pivotal time for Vermont and the country, and we need to listen. Reform is happening and we want to be there for our community," Facos said.

Tuesday's event was also enjoyed by everyone as a morale booster, sharing camaraderie as they work through this period where some are calling for police departments' budgets to be slashed, including the Burlington Police Department.