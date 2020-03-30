Big survey of winter deer yards completed

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say they have recently finished the most intensive effort to survey areas used by deer in the winter in 30 years.

The three-month project covered 131 square kilometers in seven Northeast Kingdom towns, Wenlock and West Mountain Wildlife Management Areas, and the Nulhegan Basin Division of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.

The results are expected later this year. Winters in Vermont can be hard on deer.

Officials say the Nulhegan Basin was once thought to be the largest deer wintering area in Vermont, with winter cover for as many as 1,000 deer, but changes in habitat and other factor may have pushed deer to move toward the Connecticut River and New Hampshire.

