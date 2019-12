The Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho is getting a major upgrade.

The new defense budget includes $30 million for an 82,000-square-foot facility at the Ethan Allen Firing Range.

The Vermont National Guard runs the school, where they say they teach active and reserve soldiers the latest techniques in mountaineering and maneuvering through difficult terrain.

Project design on that new facility is set to start in January. Construction could begin in 2022.