Bikers say their farewells to those killed in fiery crash

A week after a fiery collision left seven motorcyclists dead, mourners will gather across New England to say their final goodbyes to several of the bikers.

Funerals will be held Friday for Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire, and Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island. Visitation will be held for Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire, followed by a celebration of life Saturday.

The two Friday funerals are expected to feature a strong presence from the JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club they belonged to that also includes former Marines and their spouses.

Investigators say Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup with a flatbed trailer attached when he collided with the motorcycles in Randolph. Zhukovskyy, 23, is being held without bail in Coos County jail. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday. He has a history of traffic arrests.

___

Associated Press writer Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)