Biking to expand the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

On what they call a perfect day to be outside, Jeffersonville residents Laird McDowell and Frank Kehoe say there is nothing they love to do more than ride their bikes.

“It's fantastic,” said McDowell.

“It's a beautiful morning, it's a great day to be out on a bike,” said Kehoe.

The locals say they ride the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail regularly, and they agree there is no better place.

“This is a little more isolated, a little more low key, very flat,” said McDowell.

“It’s very zen. it's a former railroad bed so it's just a smooth ride,” said Kehoe.

McDowell and Kehoe were part of a group of about 80 riders who were raising money in the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Bike-A-Thon

“It’s to raise money for continued development on the trail,” said Jeff Spring an organizer of the Bike-A-Thon.

Bikers had opportunities to pedal 8, 16 or 32 miles. The ride finished up in Jeffersonville for some food and music. Spring says they met their fundraising goal for the day. That money will go towards the next part of the bike path.

“The next specific section that we are trying to get is about a six mile stretch up to Fletcher station,” said Spring.

Those six miles will cost thousands of dollars to complete. The trails are managed and funded by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers or VAST. Spring says VAST will match four times what the community raises. Right now, 30 of the 91 miles of the connected rail trail are complete.

"The old rail line continues past there but its unimproved and not part of the rail trail until we construct it,” said Spring.

A successful day of biking, leaving riders excited for the future.

“The old railroads are going to be back as rail trails,” said McDowell.