Bill Black passes away at 84 years old

One Vermont community recently suffered a tough loss. The man who brought a Little League to Milton has passed away.

Bill Black died last week in Florida. Black was born in Burlington and served in the Vermont Army National Guard. He was a big baseball fan and in 1954, at 19 years old, created the Milton Little League after seeing some kids playing a pick-up game.

Scott Fleishman was there in May of 2017 when they named the Little league Complex in Milton after Black.

Bill Black was 84 years old.