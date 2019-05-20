Bill aimed at helping veterans got its start in the North Country

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik introduced new legislation in Congress to help our veterans. The initiative started in Plattsburgh. Our Kelly O'Brien spoke to the man behind the bill.

"He said that would take an act of Congress and he didn't mean it literally but I took it literally," Danny Kaifetz said.

Kaifetz has spent years working to teach Vietnam-era veterans about hepatitis C after he was diagnosed with it in 2011.

"Where we were inoculated with an air jet, air gun device that contaminated the blood supply and transferred bad blood to us," Kaifetz said.

That infected blood could affect nearly eight million veterans and many of them are still untested.

This bill would create a pilot program allowing 350,000 veterans across the country to be tested for hep C for free.

"Out of the 350,000, we should pull 35,000 positives," Kaifetz said.

If passed, any veteran with or without health care can get tested.

"The VA will have a mandate and their funding will be based on their adhering to that mandate," Kaifetz explained.

Kaifetz has been to Washington, D.C., 11 times working with Congress on the bill. It didn't pass the first time, but he's hopeful the new members of Congress will see the bill's importance.

"I feel this time we have a very legitimate chance of getting through early in this Congress," he said. "We've done our work, the bill has been well-drafted, we have a lot of support."

The initiative started in the North Country in 2016. That's when veterans were first offered free testing at American Legion Post 1619.

"If we get the billed passed I think every person in the North Country can take a certain measure of pride that this whole effort originated at a small legion in west Plattsburgh," Kaifetz said.