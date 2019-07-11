Bill allowing 'X' gender on NH licenses becomes law

New Hampshire residents who don't identify as either male or female will soon be able to express that on their driver's licenses.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu let a bill become law without his signature this week that would allow driver's licenses or non-driver identification cards to be marked "M'' for male, "F'' for female or "X'' for other.

Sununu generally has been supportive of legislation addressing LGBTQ rights. Last year, he signed a bill that added gender identity to the state's anti-discrimination laws and another that banned gay conversion therapy for minors.

The driver's license law takes effect Jan. 1.

