Bill creating coin honoring Christa McAuliffe signed

President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 33 years ago.

The bill calls for the creation of a $1 coin to raise money for the FIRST Robotics program. Lawmakers say the coin honors McAuliffe and reaffirms Congress' commitment to invest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

McAuliffe would have been NASA's first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

Trump signed the bill Wednesday.

