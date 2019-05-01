Bill in Congress aims to protect racehorses

Thoroughbred deaths are higher in the U.S. than in any other country that has the sport of horse racing.

Nearly a dozen horses died at the Saratoga racetrack in New York last year. And a racetrack in Santa Ana, California, shutdown earlier this year after more than 20 horses died in 2018.

Two congressmen are once again trying to pass a bill that will better-protect the horses and the sport.

U.S. Representatives Andy Barr, R-Kentucky, and Paul Tonko, D-New York, proposed the Horse Racing Integrity Act back in 2015. The Republican and Democrat both say it's a good example of bipartisanship and are finding more interest this year.

The bill would require the industry to form a regulatory body and uniform medication standards and testing procedures.

"The first effort was to make certain that the equine athlete is respected and safe from any sort of harm, so I think this will add to the overall image of the sport. With sports fans having so many options today in our society, people are very discerning. It will bring in a shining of the sport," Tonko said.

The bill's sponsors argue a national standard will improve on the current patchwork of regulations which vary state to state.