Bill signed for independent review of harassment complaints

Starting next year, sexual harassment complaints against New Hampshire lawmakers will be handled by an independent investigator.

Currently, complaints are reported to the House or Senate chiefs of staff. Under a bill signed by Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday, complaints will go to an independent human resources employee instead starting in January.

Supporters say sexual harassment is a real and continuing problem in workplaces, including the Statehouse. Opponents say administrative policy shouldn't be enshrined in state law.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/5/2019 5:29:29 AM (GMT -4:00)

