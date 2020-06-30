Bill to close teacher-student sex loophole clears NH Senate

A bill prohibiting sexual contact between New Hampshire teachers and students regardless of a student’s age is back on track after a rocky path toward passage.

Lawmakers proposed multiple bills after the case of a Concord High School teacher highlighted that state law allows teenagers 16 and older to consent to sexual contact with teachers if they are not being coerced.

There was bipartisan support for closing that loophole but differences emerged over the scope of the legislation and the effort appeared stalled until Monday when the Senate passed one of the bills.

