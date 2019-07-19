House Bill to raise minimum wage passes, includes servers

It's a hot summer day outside and inside the Barnyard Resturant, the wood fire grill is burning.

Paul Handy is the general manager and says he does just about everything else to keep the place running.

"For the small business owners, you have to do a lot of extra things," Handy said.

Handy is worried if lawmakers in D.C. have their way, he may be working even harder.

The U.S. House passed the "Raise the Wage" bill on Thursday that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. This is the first time the bill included tipped workers like servers.

"When you include tips, they definitely become some of the higher paid of the resturant," said Handy.

Currently, the federal minimum wage is at $7.25, but it's $10.78 in Vermont. Handy says if you raise the wages, it would raise the prices on the menu.

"The increase is going to make my job a little harder," Handy said.

Congressman Peter Welch voted to raise the bill, and says it's important to advance policies that are good for Vermonters. Welch says he understands the concerns of resturant workers, but when WCAX asked, he didn't have a clear solution. He says he's looking into it.

"The goal is to help people get fair pay, but it's to build our economy," Welch said.

The bill is now headed to the Senate where it's expected to not pass.

Back at the resturant, customers say they're willing to pay a little more so workers get a living wage.

"It's nice to know people would then have a guaranteed minimum that better supports them and their families and what their needs are," one customer said.

As for Paul Handy, whatever happens in Washington, he's determined to not get burned.

"We will do what we can to make sure we survive - but as I said for the smaller restaurants it's very tough," Handy said.

Off-camera, servers say if the wage goes up, their tips will go down, and so is their potential of earning the extra money that fuels their own professional performance.