NH bill would allow counseling without parents' knowledge

Children as young as 12 would be able to obtain confidential mental health treatment without their parents' knowledge under a bill before a New Hampshire House committee.

Democratic Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight told the committee Tuesday that her proposal would do wonders for young people who don't feel safe sharing their struggles with their parents or whose parents won't help them. Republican Rep. Walter Stapleton pointed out the bill would prevent involved parents from even being notified of the outcome of such treatment.

In Washington state, where the age of consent for mental health treatment has been 13 for decades, lawmakers recently passed legislation to allow more information to be shared with parents.

