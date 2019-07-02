Bill would allow infrastructure development in Adirondacks

Right now, it takes a literal act of Congress to develop in the Adirondacks but a new bill could change that.

Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones from Chateaugay co-sponsored it. It would allow towns and cities to apply to the state for developments on forest preserve lands. This would only apply to essential infrastructure.

New York's Constitution requires that forest preserve lands remain forever wild. Jones says that means many Adirondack towns have to ask for a constitutional amendment to install a power line or straighten a dangerous curve in the road.

In exchange, this new bill would add more state land to protected forests.

It's now waiting for the governor's signature.