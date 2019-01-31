Bill would ask Vermont to consider creating new landfills

A new bill in the Vermont Legislature would require the state to assess the possibility of creating another landfill in Vermont.

The bill, written by Republican House Commerce Committee Chairman Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, would require the Agency of Natural Resources to report back about the best way to treat leachate chemicals generated by landfills. The Caledonian-Record reports the bipartisan bill is sponsored by six other representatives serving towns in Orleans County.

The bill is currently before the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife. Marcotte is chairman of Coventry's select board, where the state's only operating landfill is located.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)