Bill would criminalize cyberbullying of NH public servants

A New Hampshire bill that would protect public servants from internet harassment went before lawmakers this week.

The House bill, backed by Democrats, would add cyberstalking, cyberbullying and the practice of revealing a victim's home address and phone number - known as “doxing” - to an existing state law. Nashua Rep. Jan Schmidt is one of the bill’s lead sponsors. She told the House Criminal Justice Committee Wednesday that the measure’s intent is to focus on sustained harassment, not occasional name calling.

Republicans questioned the need for the bill and some expressed concerns that it could undermine the First Amendment.

