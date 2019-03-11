Bill would ensure Vermont veterans have final resting place

Vermont lawmakers are considering a bill that would ensure veterans have a final resting place.

The Rutland Herald reports the bill would allow veterans' remains to be sent to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph if they are unclaimed by next of kin.

Rutland cemetery Commissioner Tom Giffin says he was inspired to get the bill introduced after learning that unclaimed cremains end up stored at funeral homes.

Robert Burke with the state Office of Veterans Affairs says the state would pay nothing because the cemetery is reimbursed by the federal government.

He says there is room because the cemetery added 1,640 burial plots.

It is unclear how many veterans' remains are unclaimed in the state.

