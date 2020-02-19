Vt. bill would give ethics commission enforcement powers

Vermont lawmakers created a watchdog for government ethics violations three years ago. Now, they're considering whether to give the panel some teeth.

Vermont is one of only three states where elected officials cannot be held accountable for ethical lapses.

"We're better at regulating other people than we are at regulating each other, so sometimes its difficult to get these things passed," said Sen. Anthony Pollina, P-Washington County, the sponsor of a bill which creates an official code of ethics for state employees and elected officials.

Pollina's bill would give the three-year-old Vermont State Ethics Commission more power to investigate complaints and issue fines or other penalties. "It's not that everybody is unethical, but when we have questions arise, they can get legitimate answers to the questions and concerns they have. So far, the ethics commission has not had enough power to do that," Pollina said.

Supporters of ethics reform, including Paul Burns with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, agree that right now the commission is toothless. "They've set up a body that has no power and no ability to enforce the state's code of ethics," he said.

One of the commission's first and most prominent cases dealt with Governor Phil Scott and his former company, DuBois Construction. Two years ago the commission found the governor's arrangement to sell his half of the company violated the state's ethics code. That opinion was later withdrawn because the process for submitting it was incorrect.

But VPIRG says it's an example of an ethical question the commission should be able to review and enforce."You can't have a decision maker who both has a financial interest in the company and then is deciding to give that same company business from the state. It's a pretty clear problem and conflict," Burns said.

The Scott administration says it has taken every appropriate step to distance itself from DuBois while Scott's been in office and that all dealings with the company have been transparent. The governor also says it's hard to ignore VPIRG's political interests.

"This is a very powerful political organization -- that they don't always agree with some of the stances I take, so I'm sure they would just assume me not be in the position to pave the way for some of their initiatives going through," Scott said.

Lawmakers say the proposed reforms have nothing to do with the old argument over DuBois Construction and Governor Scott. Instead, they say it's aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency and giving a government body the power it's supposed to have.

"It is important for people to know that we are acting ethically, but I think that sometimes there's questions, and this is just helping answer those questions," said Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham County.

Last week the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, and several other elected officials signed off on a letter supporting the ethics bill. Even if the bill is passed this session, it wouldn't be enforceable until next year.

The bill is still unclear on what form of disciplinary action or fine the commission could take. Some lawmakers are concerned that adding the ability to enforce would make the commission more expensive for taxpayers, something Gov. Scott says he would not like to see.

