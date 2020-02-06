Bill would let New Hampshire share driver information

The state Senate has given preliminary approval to legislation that would allow New Hampshire's participation in a state-to-state driver information program, following the fatal crash of seven motorcyclists last year in a collision with a pickup truck.

New Hampshire would be able to share electronic information with other states regarding driver suspensions and revocations.

DMV Director Elizabeth Bielecki says it gets away from paper notifications.

The truck driver in the Randolph crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide.

Before the crash, Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken-driving arrest against Zhukovskyy, but Massachusetts failed to act to suspend his license.

