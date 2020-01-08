Bill would let Vermont towns regulate short-term rentals

A bill introduced in the Vermont Legislature would give towns the authority to regulate short-term rentals in the age of web services like Airbnb and Vacation Rentals by Owner.

Republican Rep. Jim Harrison introduced the bill Tuesday, saying it makes it clear that if a town wants to regulate short-term rentals, it could.

The Rutland Herald reports that Harrison says many towns have already taken steps to regulate short-term rentals through ordinances or zoning bylaws.

