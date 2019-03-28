NH bill would provide prescription drug assistance for seniors

New Hampshire's Senate has passed a bill for a prescription drug assistance program to help with out-of-pocket costs for low-income seniors.

The bill, passed Wednesday, aims to help seniors who have reached the gap in standard Medicare Part D coverage, also known as the "doughnut hole."

It would establish a one-year pilot program to pay out-of-pocket prescription costs for eligible seniors.

