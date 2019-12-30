Bill would require NH schools to have climate change lessons

A bill up for consideration before the New Hampshire Legislature in 2020 would require school districts to offer lessons on climate change.

House Democrat Chris Balch, of Hillsborough, tells New Hampshire Public Radio some teachers incorporate climate change into their science curriculum, but it's the state's responsibility to prioritize it.

Climate change education varies across states, and often from one classroom to the next.

Nationally, many teachers report that they shy away from the topic, not only because of issues with materials, but also the political sensitivities, and uncertainty over where to introduce an issue that crosses so many disciplines.

