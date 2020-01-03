Bill would set up commission on counterterrorism information

U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have introduced a bill to establish a federal commission to reevaluate counterterrorism information sharing and law enforcement's ability to identify, track, and prevent all terrorist threats in the United States.

Hassan, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday the new commission would focus on both domestic and internationally inspired homegrown terrorism, and would also include the input of state and local law enforcement.

Johnson, a Republican, said the timely sharing of terrorist threat information is a critical part of defending the homeland.

