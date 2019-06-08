Billis back behind bars

A Northeast Kingdom woman who was sentenced for killing her husband in 2009, has now been arrested for domestic assault.

Christine Billis 2019 and 2009

Police say Christine Billis, 52, assaulted her boyfriend of several months at a home in Barton. An investigation revealed the assault happened Thursday. Billis was taken to the Northern State Correctional Facility for a revocation of her furlough.

She will appear in Orleans Superior Court on Monday.

In 2009, Billis was originally charged with first degree murder for killing her husband, Charles Billis, 57.

Investigators obtained audio recordings of Billis allegedly admitting she drove the family car into a tree on Route 5A in Charleston in September 2009. The recordings revealed Billis wanted to kill her husband, claiming he was controlling, had threatened her, and was mentally and verbally abusive.

After the credibility of a key witness came into question, Billis was offered a plea deal by prosecutors. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2012 and was sentenced to 7, to 15 years in prison.

Police could not tell WCAX News when Billis was released on furlough. Her minimum sentence to serve ended on June 25, 2018.