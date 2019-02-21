Bills seek to open dual enrollment to all Vt. students

Vermont legislators have introduced bills to allow all students to take classes under the state's Dual Enrollment program.

The move comes after a group of Vermont high school students backed by a powerful conservative Christian legal organization sued the state over religious discrimination.

The unnamed students, represented by lawyers with the Alliance Defending Freedom, say they were excluded from the program because they attend a Catholic high school.

The Vermont Supreme Court previously ruled in 1999 that using public money to pay tuition to private religious schools violates the state constitution.

State Rep. Jim Harrison tells Vermont Public Radio his bill to change the law is a "fairness issue."

He says the public money goes to the college to pay for the class, not the religious high school.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)