Biographer to discuss Hamilton's connections to Vermont

Biographer Willard Sterne Randall will be discussing one of the country's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, and his connections to Vermont and Revolutionary War hero Ethan Allen at an event this month in Burlington.

The talk entitled "Hamilton, the Man, the Musical - and his friend Ethan Allen" takes place June 23 at the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

It will include excerpts from the hit Broadway musical, "Hamilton."

Randall wrote a biography of Hamilton among other works. Organizers say the event is free but donations are appreciated.

6/16/2019 1:39:15 PM (GMT -4:00)