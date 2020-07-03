Biologist offers suggestions for composting in bear-prone areas

Concerns over bears and composting have people in Vermont saying they're not into the new food scrap law.

Vermont's composting law went into effect earlier this week, meaning food scraps should be composted, not trashed.

Bear biologist Forrest Hammond says if you have bear issues, wait until they're resolved before starting a backyard compost.

Then, make sure you use the right brown-to-green material ratio by mixing it or turning it frequently and add wood shavings or brown material if it smells.

You can also use a bear-proof composting tumbler or electric fencing.

Hammond says the law doesn't require you to compost meat or bones, which attracts animals, so you can still freeze them until trash day.

But he says the best way to avoid attracting bears is to take food scraps to one of the drop-off stations or ask your hauler if they'll pick up your scraps.