Bipartisan push to withdraw US aid to Saudis

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is again pushing to withdraw U.S. support from the war in Yemen.

The Senate passed the war powers resolution last month but couldn't get a vote in the House.

Wednesday, Sanders and several other members of Congress renewed their efforts. They say the Saudi-led war has left 14 million Yemenis at risk of starvation and 85,000 children have already starved to death. They say American support for the war sends the wrong message and Congress needs to reassert its power.

"The U.S. should not be supporting a catastrophic war led by a despotic Saudi regime with a dangerous and irresponsible military policy," said Sanders, I-Vermont.

"The King of England had the ability to take the country to war without going to parliament first. The American president does not have that power. And it doesn't matter," said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. "What matters is that the Congress must approve the war."

Though there are no American boots on the ground in Yemen, the U.S. sells the Saudis weapons and provides support for military operations.

The resolution is expected to come up for a vote in February.