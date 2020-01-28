Quechee bird rehab center treated record numbers last year

A Vermont bird rehabilitation center says it treated a record number of wild birds last year.

Staff at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee say they treated a record total of 705 wild birds in 2019. Seventy-seven of those were barred owls. The Valley News reported Saturday that in 2018 the institute treated 45 barred owls, among 652 birds total. The lead wildlife keeper at the institute says the weather and an increase in public awareness contributed to the higher numbers.

Center staff members say they're happy with the 55% recovery and release rate of the 77 barred owls that were treated.

