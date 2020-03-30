Birthdays and anniversaries celebrated differently

Having a birthday during a global pandemic is a little less fun without the big party and group of people.But it's not stopping family and friends from celebrating.

Loved ones celebrated Garret Cameron's birthday over the weekend in Barre Town with a drive-by celebration. He turned 14-years-old.

Garret wasn't the only one celebrating, it was also Silas Sawyer's birthday. He turned 6-years-old. The community in Bridgewater including family, friends and even his teachers and fellow students from Killington helped celebrate.

They made signs, beeped and made plenty of noise in lieu of a party.

Seems like these socially distant celebrations will be just as memorable.

And a rolling celebration in Randolph Center as Charlie and Louise Sjobeck celebrated their much anticipated 50th wedding anniversary.

Adjusting their dinner plans for a drive.