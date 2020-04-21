Birchwood Terrace reports positive news in COVID-19 fight

Birchwood Terrace is reporting positive news in the COVID-19 fight.

Birchwood is a skilled nursing facility in Burlington and is home to the largest coronavirus outbreak in Vermont.

According to a spokesperson, most residents sick with coronavirus have graduated to the next, less serious step in care. And all staff members are either back to work or able to return, after 26 employees tested positive.

While this is good news, we're told two more staying at the care facility died over the weekend.

To put this in numbers, 49 residents tested positive and nine have died.

A spokesperson says all residents and staff are still being regularly screen and no visitors are allowed, except for end of life.