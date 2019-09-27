Bishop from royal wedding to help welcome Vermont's first African American bishop

The bishop who preached at the royal wedding last year is going to be in town.

We're told Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will be at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Burlington Friday morning.

This comes a day before Vermont will be getting its first African American bishop.

Shannon MacVean-Brown will have her official consecration as the eleventh bishop of the state Saturday.

MacVean-Brown will be the first African American woman to fill the role of a Bishop Diocesan in all of New England.