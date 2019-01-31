Frigid temperatures don't stop setup for Penguin Plunge

Phil Hopkins may have had the coldest job in town Thursday morning-- setting up scaffolding for Saturday's 24th annual Penguin Plunge. But he wasn't complaining!

Phil Hopkins: I'm just wearing plenty of clothes. And doing this kind of work you move fast enough. I'm kind of hot! I may have to take some clothes off.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Really?

Phil Hopkins: Really! I have a lighter pair of coveralls I may have to put on.

He may have been the only one on the waterfront who felt that way.

"We have an excited group that was ready to jump today, but it just wasn't safe," said Anita Bourgeois of the Community Bank.

Community Bank has 26 jumpers set to participate in the Plunge. A few of them planned to do the pre-event Thursday. But with wind chills of 19 below zero, sensible minds prevailed.

Our Cat Viglienzoni went prepared to do the plunge Thursday, but she was told because it was so cold out with the wind chill, it would actually be pretty dangerous to go in. So she had to sit this one out, for now at least.

This weekend will be a different story.

"Saturday is going to be a warmer and great day," said Bobby Torney of Special Olympics Vermont.

Torney says this weekend's frigid fundraiser aims to raise $500,000 for Special Olympics Vermont; 1,200 people have already promised to plunge. Special Olympics is making sure those people will stay safe with heated tents.

"They're going to be really warm so people won't be exposed to the elements for too long. Kind of in and out," Torney said.

"Might as well be cold for a great event," Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said.

Del Pozo says on days like this, it's better to play it safe.

"You've got to limit your travel, dress appropriately, seek warmth when you need to, don't push your limits and stay inside if at all possible," he advised.

For Hopkins, this is all part of the job. And that water doesn't look that bad!

"Well, I'm warm enough that I could almost plunge. I'm not going to though!" he said with a laugh.

The Penguin Plunge is Saturday at noon at Waterfront Park on Burlington. There's still time to sign up, either to plunge or volunteer if you're looking for something a bit crazy to do! Click here for more information.